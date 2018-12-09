Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) EVP Sells $23,958.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $23,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Rong Zhou sold 2,173 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,546.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 248,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,902. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $75.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

