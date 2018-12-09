Amphenol Co. (APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,962. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.