Analysts Anticipate Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) will announce sales of $18.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.71 million and the lowest is $17.40 million. Insys Therapeutics reported sales of $31.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full year sales of $83.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $84.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.50 million, with estimates ranging from $76.40 million to $84.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

INSY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.58. Insys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,661,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,776 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

