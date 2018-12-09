Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,533. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

