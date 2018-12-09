Analysts Expect Adomani Inc (ADOM) to Post ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Adomani an industry rank of 101 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adomani in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adomani in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Adomani as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adomani stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Adomani has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Adomani had a negative net margin of 235.98% and a negative return on equity of 126.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

