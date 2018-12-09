Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.88. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CDK Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CDK Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. 908,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,154. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

