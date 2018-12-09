Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.83 Million

Analysts predict that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will post sales of $228.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $228.90 million. RealPage reported sales of $188.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $872.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.20 million to $873.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,116. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other RealPage news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 121,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $6,380,498.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,636.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,978,944 shares of company stock valued at $116,191,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,112,000 after buying an additional 265,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,953,000 after buying an additional 1,930,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,577,000 after buying an additional 217,160 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,795,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,321,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,178,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,651,000 after buying an additional 77,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

