Analysts Expect Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDI. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Medical from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 445,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 3.18% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

