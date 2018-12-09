Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $84.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $299.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $309.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $344.70 million to $475.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

VNOM opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.10. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.82%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.68 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,429.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,494 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.