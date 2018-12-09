Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for First Western Financial Inc (MYFW)

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. First Western Financial’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 164 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $188,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $337,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

