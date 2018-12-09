Analysts Set Bunzl plc (BNZL) PT at $2,327.78

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,327.78 ($30.42).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,660 ($34.76)) on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

In other Bunzl news, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($30.58), for a total value of £113,864.40 ($148,784.01). Also, insider Patrick Larmon sold 37,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,371 ($30.98), for a total transaction of £892,420.69 ($1,166,105.70). Insiders sold a total of 71,005 shares of company stock worth $169,142,509 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON BNZL traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,301 ($30.07). 1,014,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,472 ($32.30).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

