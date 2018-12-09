Analysts Set Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Price Target at $34.64

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

DLPH opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,140.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 827,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 221,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 640,937 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

