Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Target Price at $719.38

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 719.38 ($9.40).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, October 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 604.20 ($7.89) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

