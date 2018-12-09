Analysts Set KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Target Price at $772.50

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

Several analysts recently weighed in on KAZ shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KAZ Minerals to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.73).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.