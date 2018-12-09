Analysts Set Mimecast Ltd (MIME) PT at $45.17

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $313,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,989. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 131.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

