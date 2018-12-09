Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) PT at $124.88

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $425,905.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock worth $4,204,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.18. 627,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,057. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

