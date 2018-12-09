Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY) PT at $13.00

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rolls-Royce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rolls-Royce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

RYCEY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 148,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

