Analysts Set Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D) PT at $3.95

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.95 ($4.59).

O2D has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.17) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. equinet set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €3.53 ($4.10) on Thursday. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of €4.87 ($5.66).

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

