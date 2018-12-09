Analyzing Interlink Electronics (LINK) & Digital China (DCHIF)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital China has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Digital China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 1.76 $1.26 million N/A N/A Digital China $1.58 billion 0.54 $50.14 million N/A N/A

Digital China has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Digital China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Digital China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Interlink Electronics and Digital China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Digital China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture. It also provides intermediary and backstage logistics services for corporate customers, e-commerce platforms, branded service providers, and individuals; and [email protected] city services for city administrators, enterprises, and citizens based on the urban information management center, integrated citizen service platform, integrated enterprise service platform, and integrated city administration platform, as well as financial services, such as financing, factoring, leasing, guarantee, etc. to third party customers. In addition, the company offers logistics, finance lease, data integration and management software sale, systems integration, application software development, maintenance and outsourcing, consultancy and training, financial specialized equipment sale, surveying service software, and network optimization services. Further, it holds trademarks; and develops and constructs science and technology parks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

