Analyzing Marathon Patent Group (MARA) and Health Discovery (HDVY)

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) and Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Health Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Health Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group N/A -367.18% -232.68% Health Discovery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marathon Patent Group and Health Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Discovery has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Health Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group $510,000.00 25.19 -$31.33 million N/A N/A Health Discovery $40,000.00 54.34 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Discovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states. It also develops a blood test for prostate cancer; and diagnostic test to interpret flow cell cytometry data for myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as provides an image analysis tool for cytogenetic analysis. The company holds a license agreement with NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. to develop and sell products in the laboratory testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical pathology, anatomic pathology, and digital image analysis fields. Health Discovery Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

