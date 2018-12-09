Analyzing Northstar Electronics (NEIK) and Sonic Foundry (SOFO)

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Northstar Electronics alerts:

0.0% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northstar Electronics and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Sonic Foundry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $36.00 million 0.17 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Northstar Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28% Sonic Foundry -10.87% -258.54% -16.66%

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Northstar Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.