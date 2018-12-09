Analyzing Redfin (RDFN) and Novation Companies (NOVC)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Redfin alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Redfin and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 6 4 0 2.27 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Redfin has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Novation Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -6.88% -12.10% -8.99% Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redfin and Novation Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $370.04 million 4.22 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -87.30 Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.11 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Summary

Redfin beats Novation Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.