Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 56.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after buying an additional 1,045,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after buying an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 53.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,416,000 after buying an additional 307,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $23,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSS. Nomura raised their price target on Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

TSS opened at $84.89 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/ancora-advisors-llc-invests-111000-in-total-system-services-inc-tss.html.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.