Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,150 Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Rayonier by 7,393.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 910,105 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 191.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,245,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,107,000 after purchasing an additional 818,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,964,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,819,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 26.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 491,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.47. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,150 Rayonier Inc. (RYN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/ancora-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-3150-rayonier-inc-ryn.html.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.