Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$36,595.00.

Shares of SSL opened at C$5.77 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.95.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Andrew Swarthout Sells 6,500 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/andrew-swarthout-sells-6500-shares-of-sandstorm-gold-ltd-ssl-stock.html.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.