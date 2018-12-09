Andrew Turitz Sells 8,202 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $526,076.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TDOC opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after buying an additional 1,244,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,318,000 after buying an additional 853,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 459,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after buying an additional 437,136 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

