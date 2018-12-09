Antero Resources (AR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AR opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,924 shares in the company, valued at $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,336 shares of company stock worth $388,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 114.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $177,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

