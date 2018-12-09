Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Boosted by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $78,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 26.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $3,511,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $158.73 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

