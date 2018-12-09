Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.61

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 62407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

AIV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

