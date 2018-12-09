Apergy Corp (APY) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apergy were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $301,425,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $260,851,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,496,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APY. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of APY stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

