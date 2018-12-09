Apollo Investment (AINV) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.21.

AINV stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $106,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $116,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in Apollo Investment by 94.0% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 313.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

