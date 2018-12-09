Aqua America (WTR) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Aqua America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

WTR opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other news, insider Daniel Schuller purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $100,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,007.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at $343,207.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,637 shares of company stock worth $1,135,946 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 358,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Aqua America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 79,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Aqua America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aqua America by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 917,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aqua America by 4,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

