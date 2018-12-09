Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,324,000 after acquiring an additional 847,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 41.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,129,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 975,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after acquiring an additional 274,184 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,376,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,087,000 after acquiring an additional 268,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,617,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $2,521,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,875. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

NYSE ANET opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $210.55 and a 1-year high of $313.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/arista-networks-inc-anet-shares-sold-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.