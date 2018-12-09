Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 28,066 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,805,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,683,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 643,312 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,716,000 after purchasing an additional 400,781 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

