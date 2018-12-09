Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Stake in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 500,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Unitil by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Unitil by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Unitil by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.41 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

