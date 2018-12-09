Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,261 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,819. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

