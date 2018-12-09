Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

NYSE:AI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arlington Asset Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Rock Tonkel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,620.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 98.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.