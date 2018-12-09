Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ashland Global by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 125,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,651 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $164,375.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,052. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASH opened at $76.33 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-position-reduced-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.