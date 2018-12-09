Assetmark Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,275,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,871,000 after acquiring an additional 699,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,205,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 768.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 267,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25,999.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 223,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $285.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $277.20 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.13.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Assetmark Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/assetmark-inc-has-6-82-million-stake-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.