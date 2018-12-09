Associated Banc (ASB) & First Western Financial (MYFW) Head-To-Head Review

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Western Financial does not pay a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.22 billion 2.94 $229.26 million $1.52 14.23 First Western Financial $61.05 million 1.60 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Associated Banc and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 8 1 0 2.11 First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.67%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 20.53% 9.44% 0.99% First Western Financial 5.98% 3.74% 0.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Associated Banc beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of March 16, 2018, the company operated 270 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

