Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Reaches $38,018.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $38,018.00 and $402.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 10,028,738 coins and its circulating supply is 9,945,940 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

