Autohome (ATHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATHM. ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CLSA set a $95.00 price target on Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $86.69. 1,012,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,052. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.89. Autohome has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,630,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,567 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,374,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,159,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,639,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,882,000 after acquiring an additional 463,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.