Autoliv (ALV) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after buying an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Autoliv by 64.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Autoliv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $5,471,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.