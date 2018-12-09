Avangrid (AGR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.78.

AGR stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Avangrid has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 405,680 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

