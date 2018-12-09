Avangrid Inc (AGR) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Avangrid by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avangrid by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Avangrid by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.16. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/avangrid-inc-agr-shares-bought-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.