Avangrid Inc (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 2nd

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.08 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avangrid Inc (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 2nd” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/avangrid-inc-agr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-44-on-january-2nd.html.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.