AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Jennifer Allerton bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,390 ($31.23) per share, for a total transaction of £102,770 ($134,287.21).

LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,414 ($31.54) on Friday. AVEVA Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,791 ($23.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded AVEVA Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,220 ($42.08) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,905 ($37.96).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Insider Buys £102,770 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/aveva-group-plc-avv-insider-buys-102770-in-stock.html.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.