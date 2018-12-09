Aviva PLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE BG opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

In other news, CEO Soren Schroder acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,847,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,319,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,858,484.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

