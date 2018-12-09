Aviva PLC Raises Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 222,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 215.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 171,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 246.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 303,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 256.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Pentair stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

