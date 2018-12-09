Aviva PLC Sells 5,192 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Torchmark by 1,298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Torchmark by 22,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Torchmark by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,085,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,461 shares of company stock worth $1,268,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

TMK stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Torchmark Co. has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

